A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens PANews 2025/06/19 11:55

HYPE $39,11 -1,68% USDC $0,9998 +0,01%

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.