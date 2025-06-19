Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

CryptoNews
2025/06/19 04:53
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022708+53.01%
SIX
SIX$0.02095-22.57%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002214+0.40%
IO
IO$0.696-4.39%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.07025-22.35%

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows.

Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly

According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino.

However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy.

“That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.”

Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io.

Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal

Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally.

Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com.

As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers.

Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club.

However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole, given their massive accessibility and reach online.

Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.”

“Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims.

“By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4

Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4

PANews reported on July 1 that Lido Finance announced that its LDO holders have approved the dual governance proposal. For Lido DAO, the voting process includes forum discussions, off-chain voting,
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1226+2.76%
Lido DAO
LDO$0.731-2.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 11:40
Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

American Bitcoin, a crypto venture backed by Eric Trump, has raised $220 million in a major Bitcoin mining push. The funds will be used to buy BTC mining equipment, a new filing by Hut 8 Corp. revealed. Per a Bloomberg report, about $10 million in equity was sold for Bitcoin rather than dollars on Friday, in a new share issuance to private investors. “The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its strategic and Bitcoin accumulation goals, which may include, but are not limited to, the purchase of Bitcoin and/or miners,” the filing read. Hut 8 Corp SEC filing . Source: Hut 8 American Bitcoin is a relatively new entity launched in March , which exclusively focuses on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. The company is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8. Eric Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr, said in May, “simply buying Bitcoin is only half the story,” adding that mining it becomes a bigger opportunity under favourable economics. Hut 8 Plans American Bitcoin Merger The report added that the company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing through a full stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Following the merger, both the sons of President Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., along with existing shareholders, will retain 98% of the shares in the new entity, a move that was already announced in May . The newly combined entity will operate under the American Bitcoin brand and is expected to carry the ticker symbol “ABTC,” on Nasdaq. Hut 8’s Global Expansion Plans Additionally, a representative told Bloomberg on Monday that Hut 8 is planning to diversify operations, tapping into new markets. The mining giant has chosen Dubai as its next mining destination, given the city’s crypto-friendly environment. The expansion move is not related to the Trump-linked venture, the source added.
Bitcoin
BTC$107,000-0.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.16479-8.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001776-5.02%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.824-6.20%
FUND
FUND$0.0272-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 13:35
Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

Dual Governance, a major update that will give stETH holders more control over important protocol decisions, has been formally approved by Lido DAO. The decision was confirmed on June 30 post on X by Lido, following a successful vote by…
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$2,432.86-1.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-13.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.16479-8.34%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1226+2.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 13:47

Trending News

More

Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4

Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30, 2025 – Linqto Freezes Accounts: John Deaton Warns Investors Could Lose $120K+ in Profits

The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade