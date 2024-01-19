First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

PANews
2024/01/19 12:58

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

TOKEN2049, the leading global Web3 and crypto conference series, has unveiled the initial speaker lineup for its inaugural Dubai edition, which will be taking place from 18-19 April 2024.

The first round of the event’s speaker lineup has been made public. The list includes Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon; Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder of BitMEX; Roger Ver, angel investor and founder of Bitcoin.com; Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink; and Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Labs, amongst 50 other industry leaders.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said, “Following the success of our latest iteration of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, we’re immensely proud and excited to bring the world’s premier crypto conference to an entirely new region. Traction for the event so far has been phenomenal with thousands of registrations already, setting the stage for what will no doubt be a completely sold-out event. Today is the first of many exciting announcements to come in the lead-up to the event in April 2024.”

Set to be held at Madinat Jumeirah, a world-class, luxury five-star resort, TOKEN2049 Dubai will see entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry leaders, and global media gather to discuss the most prevalent topics across crypto and Web3. Throughout TOKEN2049 Week, taking place 15-21 April 2024, attendees will participate in a wide range of side events, workshops, and exclusive networking opportunities.

TOKEN2049 Dubai has also revealed the names of a handful of the title sponsors confirmed thus far. The list includes a number of industry-leading cryptocurrency exchanges and marketplaces such as BingX – empowering traders and a gateway for the next billion crypto users; CoinW – the pioneering crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million users; Zeebu – the Web3 powered neobank, tailormade for telecom settlements; M2 – an Abu Dhabi based crypto investment platform, TRON – decentralizing the web and DWF Labs – a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm.

TOKEN2049 Dubai will welcome exhibitors from around the world to showcase their projects at the conference. Building on the success of TOKEN2049 Singapore, which took place in September 2023 and brought together over 300 exhibitors and more than 10,000 attendees, with 80 percent coming from overseas, TOKEN2049 is set to break records in the MENA region and further cement its position as the leading global Web3 event series.

###

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for interview.

The full list of TOKEN2049 Dubai speakers can be found here.

Projects looking to inquire about sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Dubai, can visit here.

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry. To date, editions have been held at leading digital asset capitals including Hong Kong, Singapore, and London, with its latest edition taking place in Dubai in April 2024.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
FUND
FUND$0.0272-2.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.056-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:29
Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2.1864--%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015307-5.22%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?

Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?

Solana experienced a short-lived rally following confirmation that the first-ever Solana ETF featuring staking capabilities is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025. According to data from crypto.news, Solana (SOL) surged nearly 6% to an intraday high of $158.30 on…
Solana
SOL$148.12-2.18%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000002215-56.57%
Everscale
EVER$0.01072-5.71%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000002282-37.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 15:44

Trending News

More

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?

Market News: A US military base in Syria was attacked

XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb