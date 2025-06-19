Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:56
SphereX
HERE$0,00052--%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002622-2,27%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,1836+1,10%

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum.

Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash has pulled its market cap down from $5.68 billion at its peak to $2 billion today.

Polygon has underperformed the broader market due to rising competition in the layer-2 sector. Data shows it holds a total value locked of $1.17 billion and $2.3 billion in stablecoin supply. 

In contrast, Base, the Coinbase-backed layer-2 launched in 2023, has $5.14 billion in TVL and $4.16 billion in stablecoins. Similarly, Arbitrum (ARB) holds over $3 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in stablecoins.

Most importantly, Unichain, launched by Uniswap (UNI) in March, has already gained $1.12 billion in assets and $316 million in stablecoins.

The Polygon token has also tumbled following the shutdown of Polygon zkEVM, which was originally acquired as Hermes for $250 million. The CEO cited delayed technical execution, lack of product-market fit, and overly ambitious goals as key reasons for the decision.

On the positive side, Nansen data indicates that Polygon’s network activity is growing. The number of transactions jumped 33% over the past 30 days to 85.6 million, while active addresses rose 23% to 6.49 million.

Its transactions and addresses are higher than a popular network like Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum’s active addresses rose by 5.5%, while its transactions rose to over 34 million. 

Polygon price technical analysis

polygon price

On the daily chart, the POL token peaked at $0.7672 in December. It has since plunged below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.2950.

POL has also fallen below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, both the MACD and Relative Strength Index have continued to decline.

Therefore, the token will likely continue dropping as sellers target the year-to-date low of $0.1487—around 26% below the current level. A move above the 50% retracement level at $0.2195 would invalidate this bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$2,2046+1,41%
FINE
FINE$0,0000000015367-3,61%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$106 582,1-0,86%
Major
MAJOR$0,16418-6,42%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Core DAO
CORE$0,502-3,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0233-13,79%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0,0000000374-9,44%
ArchLoot
AL$0,078+0,12%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:08

Trending News

More

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Senator Lummis pushes for crypto-friendly amendments in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France