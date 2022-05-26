How To Improve Always Losing Money In The Futures Trading?

There are several ways to make orders when you lose all your principal:



In the digital currency trading market, for individual speculators, there are usually three "way to lose money":



The first is to gamble with heavy positions, and as a result, you will lose money when you liquidate your positions. Such traders are often short-term intraday, so they dare to invest heavily. However, it is normal for them to be instantly liquidated when encountering market changes.

The second is that you don’t know how to stop loss, carry orders, add positions, keep being trapped, and keep adding positions, and finally you can’t bear heavy positions and big losses.

The third is to constantly stop losses and lose money.



The third one is mainly explained here.



First, the level of operation is too small. The smaller the form, the faster the market changes, and the less easy it is to grasp, so it is easy to operate frequently. The more frequent the operation, the more stop loss times, and finally become blind stop loss. Therefore, on the whole, the principal of the account is getting less and less.



Second, the timing of the entry was wrong. Either go long and buy at the high point, or go short and sell at the low point, and as a result, a market reversal leads to stop loss.



Third, the psychological endurance is small. The psychological tolerance is too poor and the inner fear is too small, which leads to the set stop loss range that is too small (fear of stop loss) and easy to be wiped out.

Perhaps, the set stop-loss space is really small, and does not give the market normal fluctuation space, but it should be noted that whether the stop-loss position is set reasonably or not is not the crux of the problem. It is said that if the damage space is small, it is easy to be swept away, but if the damage space is large, if it is swept away, wouldn’t the loss be big?



If the order is made at the absolute loss level, and it is easy to buy and make money, you should set a small stop loss space, because the safety of the principal must be guaranteed first. Even if it is swept away, even if the market moves in the expected direction again, the author also recognizes it, because this is a normal phenomenon. In short, as long as the stop loss you set is reasonable, there is no need to be upset.



However, if the position of the incoming order is not accurate, and it is not an absolutely damaged position, of course, it is easy to be swept. That is asking for trouble. For example, the market has not reached the upper track, let alone the absolute loss position, then if you enter a short order at this position, the downward expectation is not strong, it is not a position to buy and make money, and even the market may continue to rise and continue to reach the upper track. Even the position of absolute damage, if the damage space is still small at this time, of course it is easy to be swept away.



The entry position is not an absolute loss, and if it is not accurate, you will be in a dilemma. The damage space is small, and it is easy to be swept away. You don't dare to set it in the position of absolute loss, because then you will face the problem of large space for damage, and once it is swept away, it will be a big loss. Therefore, as long as the position of the incoming order is not precise and one step is wrong, it will lead to a wrong step. As long as the order position is not accurate, it is easy to be swept away and lead to large losses. Therefore, one must improve the accuracy of incoming orders, and the rationality of the stop loss setting is second.



The solutions to the above problems are:

First, appropriately zoom in on your operating level. For general traders, it is recommended to do at least a 60-minute candlestick chart interval and unilateral release. The advantage of a large level is that it can reduce the frequency of operations, allowing you to slowly look down on the random fluctuations of the market, and at the same time, the profit-loss ratio is higher.

Second, in addition to following the principle of making orders at high altitude and low price, the accuracy of the entry position is more important for trading, especially the near-loss position. As explained in detail above, the decisive role of the entry position is also explained.

Third, if you follow the above principles, you will be bearish on the profit and loss changes of the account, and you can hold the mentality of either making a profit or making a small loss. As I said before, if the trading system has been optimized to a relatively perfect level, the rest is to control your mentality.