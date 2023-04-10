mexc
How to Place Different Types of Orders in Futures Trading?

2023.04.10
  1. Limit order

  • MEXCers can set a price that they are willing to buy or sell at, and that order is then filled at that price or better.
  • MEXCers use this order type when the price is prioritized over speed. When submitting a limit order, MEXCers can set the order price. If market prices are better than or equal to the price set by the trader, the order will be immediately filled. If there are no orders on the market better than or equal to the price set by the trader, the limit order will be saved to the order book as an open order. The order will be filled once market depth matches the price set by the user.
  • The advantage of the limit order is that it can make sure the delivered price is the assigned price, but the risk of the incompleteness of the limit order should be noted.

Time in Force

  • GTC (Good-Til-Canceled): This type of order will remain in effect until it is completely filled or canceled.
  • IOC (Immediate-Or-Cancel): This type of order will be canceled if the order is not filled immediately at the specified price.
  • FOK (Fill Or Kill): This type of order will be canceled immediately if the order is not filled in full.
  1. Market order

  • A market order is an order to be executed immediately at current market prices.
  • When MEXCers need to quickly enter the market to capture market trends, they generally use market orders.
  • The market order can guarantee the execution of orders, but the execution price may fluctuate based on market conditions.

  1. Trigger-limit

  • MEXCers set a trigger price.
  • When the base price (last price, index price, fair price) reaches the trigger price, the order will be placed at the order price (support limit or market price).

  1. Trigger- market

  • MEXCers set a trigger price.
  • When the base price (last price, index price, fair price) reaches the trigger price, the order will be placed at the best market price.

  1. Post Only

  • Post only orders will not be immediately traded on the market, ensuring that the MEXCer is always a Maker.
  • At the same time, if the order is filled with an existing order, the order will be immediately revoked.

  1. Trailing Stop

  • A Trailing Stop Order is a strategy order that tracks the market price. Its trigger price may change with market volatility.
  • This trigger price calculation: Sell, Actual Trigger Price = Market's Historically Highest Price - Trail Variance (Var.), Or Market's Historically Highest Price * (1 - Trail Variance %) (Ratio);
  • Buy, Actual Trigger Price = Market's Historically Lowest Price + Trail Variance, Or Market's Historically Lowest Price * (1 + Trail Variance %).
  • At the same time, MEXCers can select the price at which the order is activated. The system will start to calculate the trigger price only after the order is activated.
