Learn about Arbitrum airdrop in one minute

On March 16, Arbitrum officially announced that it will airdrop the governance token ARB to its community members on March 23. At the same time, it announced the details of the highly anticipated airdrop. The query link has been announced.

From then on, Arbitrum has officially transitioned to a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

ARB holders, who will, by voting, govern Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

Arbitrum has a pivotal position in the encryption ecosystem:

Aribtrum One's network locked-up volume is 3.69 billion US dollars, and Layer 2 market share is close to 55%, ranking first.

The demand for Arbitrum tokens (ARB) is far greater than the supply:

The initial total supply is only 10 billion, with a maximum inflation of 2% per year.

The proportion of " retail investors" holding ARB tokens is too small:

In terms of airdrops, only 11.62% of the initial supply will be airdropped to Arbitrum users.

Percentage of initial supply Number of tokens Allocated to 42.78% 4.278 billion Arbitrum DAO Treasury 26.94% 2.694 billion Offchain Labs Team and Future Team + Advisors 17.53% 1.753 billion Offchain Labs Investors 11.62% 1.162 Billion Users of the Arbitrum platform (via airdrops to users wallets addresses) 1.13% 113million DAOs building apps on Arbitrum (via airdrops to DAO Treasury addresses)

Therefore, many users think that obtaining ARB tokens is the same as obtaining Tesla and Apple stocks. Users who have long been concerned about and invested in the encryption ecosystem even regard this airdrop as an opportunity to " get rich overnight ".

This qualification is allocated through snapshot scoring Scoring system:

Arbitrum users : users who transfer funds to Arbitrum One or Arbitrum Nova

Trading in different time periods : traded in 2, 6 or 9 different months

Frequency of transactions and interactions : made more than 4, 10, 25 or 100 transactions or interacted with more than 4, 10, 25 or 100 smart contracts

Transaction Value : Conducted transactions with a total value in excess of $10,000, $50,000 or $250,000

Provide Liquidity : Deposited Liquidity Over USD 10,000, 50,000 or 250,000

Participated in the Arbitrum Nova event: made more than 3, 5 or 10 transactions

Entitlement:

Points earned Airdrop entitlement Less than 3 Not eligible 3 1,200 4 1,700 5 2,200 6 3,200 7 3,700 8 4,200 9 6,200 10 6,700 11 7,200 12 or more 10,200

Connect Wallet Step 1 : Log in to Arbitrum official website and click

Step 2: Select your wallet. Now Arbitrum only supports six wallets: Rainbow, Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, WalletConnect, Trust Wallet and Ledger Live. If you own one of these, click on the corresponding wallet. If not, click Get a Wallet

Step 3: If you are eligible, you should see on the left the amount of tokens you will receive during the airdrop and on the right the approved actions you have taken. You can also use the + sign to expand the list to see more details.