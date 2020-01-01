Swirge in a Nutshell. Swirge's ecosystem embodies a decentralized social media, a decentralized financial system, and a marketplace built on the blockchain. Swirge is a user-centric platform that is built with users in mind. First, to protect the user's data and information and give them total control over their data. secondly, to give users the power to create wealth by socializing and the opportunity to take charge of their finances. Swirge solutions offer a user-friendly platform, with no restrictions, fees, and completely free to use. It is built by and for the community. Swirge is a Multi-chain project deployed on Binance Smart Chain and Matic Network.