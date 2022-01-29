mexc
Survival Game Online
SURV/USDT
0.0002640.00%
$0.00
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.000277
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.000247
Vol 24h (SURV)
2.38M
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
629.54
Đếm ngược đánh giá
00:00:00:00
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.000277
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.000247
Vol 24h (SURV)
2.38M
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
629.54
Đếm ngược đánh giá
00:00:00:00
SURV
Survival Game is a new online survival game in which players can participate to earn a range of daily prizes. They can take part in several games, both as a player or as observers. When not playing, gamers can place bets on who will become the winner. Unlike many other games in which players will have a level or equipment advantage, all participants in Survival Game are equal. All players have the same chance of survival, basing their survival rates on their ability to win at games. The game is deployed on Binance Smart Chain and will provide users with a range of ways to make an income. The games available include the following: Game 1: Red Light, Green Light. Game 2: Dalgona Candy Game 3: Tug of War Game 4: Marbles Game 5: Glass Bridge Game 6: Survival Game.
Tổng quan
Tên token
SURV
Thời gian phát hành
2022-01-29 00:00:00
Link liên quan
Giá phát hành
--
Tổng cung lưu hành
10,000,000,000
© 2022 MEXC.COM

