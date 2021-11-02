GOFX is a functional utility token which provides the economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to contribute to and participate in the ecosystem on the GooseFX platform, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. GOFX is an integral and indispensable part of the GooseFX platform, because without GOFX, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on the GooseFX platform.