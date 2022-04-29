mexc
DAR3L/USDT
0.178-0.55%
$0.00
Giá tái cân bằng ước tính
0.0883
0.0883
DAR3L là mã thông báo đòn bẩy cho DAR 3 x Long . Sản phẩm có thể bị biến động mạnh và hao mòn giá trị tài sản ròng.

Vui lòng đọc Câu hỏi thường gặp về ETF trước khi giao dịch.

Hỗ trợ vấn đề ETF đòn bẩy 24/7: Cộng đồng MEXC ETF

DAR3L
DAR 3 times long (DAR3L) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of DAR. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.1 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
Tổng quan
Tên token
DAR3L
Thời gian phát hành
2022-04-29 00:00:00
Link liên quan
Giá phát hành
1 USDT
Tổng cung lưu hành
-
Số lệnh
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

