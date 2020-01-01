mexc
Crafting Finance

CRF/USDT
----
--
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.0000000
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.0000000
Vol 24h (CRF)
0.00
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
0.00
Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain. The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself. The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.
