Axie Infinity
AXS/USDT
9.173+1.81%
$0.00
Giá cao nhất 24h
9.179
Giá thấp nhất 24h
8.999
Vol 24h (AXS)
55.42K
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
489.15K
AXS
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.
Tổng quan
Tên token
AXS
Thời gian phát hành
2021-03-30 00:00:00
Link liên quan
Giá phát hành
--
Tổng cung lưu hành
270,000,000
