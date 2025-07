Інформація zkExchange (ZKEX)

zkExchange is a privacy-first trading platform designed to bridge the gap between centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized protocols. Unlike traditional platforms, zkExchange lets you: Trade without creating accounts or KYC. Access the best prices from multiple CEXs through advanced aggregation. Execute trades gas-free using cutting-edge technology. We prioritize security, usability, and efficiency to deliver a frictionless trading experience for both novice and professional traders.