Інформація Zereus AI (ZEREUS)

Zereus is an AI-powered crypto trading platform that combines real-time market intelligence with seamless cross-chain execution, powered by our in-house AI Quant that has generated $100,000+ realised user gains within first month of BETA. Launched on @believecoin & @launchcoin platform following the recent rise in the meta. Platform is currently paywalled with a 2.5 sol per month subscription fees, which will be changed later to token - sol subscription