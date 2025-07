Інформація yap (YAP)

Yap is for tweeters, podders, streamers, memers & just overall yappers. Yap will be making a meme website for top memes of the day & yap.capital merch brand for Yap Caps. From using playful approach to onboarding users onchain hopefully Yap will help with natural spread of crypto via organic word of mouth. yap.money will be an easy way to share "meme" value. Not much better feeling than yapping with your homies.