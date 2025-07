Інформація Wizardia (WZRD)

Wizardia is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) online role-playing strategy game built on three core gameplay pillars: innovative turn-based combat, base-building with sophisticated economy model at its heart, player-decision driven game evolution. Each player gets to part take in or even specialize in different game modes such as PvP and PvE battles, base-building and exploration, item crafting and research of crafting recipes. Wizardia rewards those who contribute to the games metaverse and its real-valued economy system so there are no one-way investments.