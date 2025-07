Інформація wenlambo (WENLAMBO)

WenLambo is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that embraces meme culture by referencing the iconic “Wen Lambo?” phrase, symbolizing speculative enthusiasm in crypto. It has a fixed supply of 10 million tokens, no presale, no team allocation, and a renounced contract. The project is deflationary through token buybacks and burns, with no promised utility or roadmap, reflecting a purely community-driven experiment.