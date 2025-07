Інформація Virtu Network (VIRTU)

VirtuNetwork is a platform that streamlines access to high-performance computing resources, especially GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and TPUs (Tensor Processing Units). These advanced hardware components are essential for handling intensive computational tasks, such as deep learning, large-scale data processing, and scientific simulations, which are beyond the capacity of standard computer processors.

One of the key advantages of VirtuNetwork is that it provides users with full control over powerful GPUs and TPUs, giving them the flexibility to configure and manage these resources according to their specific needs. This control is invaluable for researchers, data scientists, and businesses seeking optimized performance for tasks that demand large amounts of parallel processing. For instance, GPUs are ideal for handling tasks in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and image processing, while TPUs are tailored for tasks requiring efficient machine learning model training, especially for neural networks.