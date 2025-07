Інформація ToxicDeer Finance (DEER)

ToxicDeer Finance, the first ecosystem running around an algorithmic token pegged to USDC on Cronos chain. Inspired by the most successful algorithmic stablecoin on Fantom: Tomb, and the most prominent algorithmic token project on Cronos: ToxicDeer, Deer is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the price of 1 USDC via seigniorage.