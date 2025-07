Інформація TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK)

TOPKEK Capital is a token created on DAOS[dot]Fun Platform which started as a fairlaunch raising $75,000 & using the funds to invest across the SOLANA ecosystem, focused on liquid asset investments. As the Assets Under Management [AUM] grows, so does the floor of the token, and we focus on investing in other DAOs & established memes. Providing exposure to our token holders as the DAO is tokenized.