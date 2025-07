Інформація Swyft (SFT)

Every Solana wallet gets a "Reputation Score" based on community feedback and on-chain activity. Traders can vouch for or warn about wallets with specific comments about their behavior. Communities can easily identify whales, paper hands, and scammers at a glance. The system tracks and scores wallet behavior: Positive score: Makes profitable trades, supports projects. Negative score: Dumps at launch, snipes, farms copy traders.