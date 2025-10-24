Ціна SURREAL AI (SURREAL)
-1,23%
+17,34%
+210,38%
+210,38%
Актуальна ціна SURREAL AI (SURREAL) становить --. За останні 24 години SURREAL торгувався між мінімумом у $ 0 і максимумом у $ 0, що демонструє активну волатильність ринку. Історичний максимум SURREAL становить $ 0, тоді як його історичний мінімум — $ 0.
Що стосується короткострокових результатів, то SURREAL змінився на -1,23% за останню годину, +17,34% за 24 години та на +210,38% за останні 7 днів. Це надає вам швидкий огляд останніх цінових тенденцій та динаміки ринку на MEXC.
Поточна ринкова капіталізація SURREAL AI — $ 39,15K, з обсягом торгівлі за 24 години у --. Циркуляційна пропозиція SURREAL — 999,95M, зі загальною пропозицією 999947317.781994. А повністю розведена вартість (FDV) становить $ 39,15K.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ 0
|+17,34%
|30 днів
|$ 0
|--
|60 днів
|$ 0
|--
|90 днів
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.
MEXC ─ це провідна криптовалютна біржа, якій довіряють понад 10 мільйонів користувачів по всьому світу. Біржа відома найбільшим вибором токенів, найшвидшим лістингом токенів і найнижчими комісіями за торгівлю на ринку. Приєднуйтесь до MEXC вже зараз, щоб відчути першокласну ліквідність та найконкурентніші комісії на ринку!
Скільки коштуватиме SURREAL AI (SURREAL) у USD завтра, наступного тижня чи наступного місяця? Яка буде ціна ваших активів SURREAL AI (SURREAL) у 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 роках — або навіть через 10 чи 20 років? Використовуйте наш інструмент прогнозування цін, щоб досліджувати як короткострокові, так і довгострокові прогнози щодо SURREAL AI.
Перегляньте прогноз ціни SURREAL AI вже зараз!
Розуміння токеноміки SURREAL AI (SURREAL) може надати більш глибоке розуміння його довгострокової цінності та потенціалу зростання. Від того, як розподіляються токени, до того, як управляється пропозиція, токеноміка розкриває основну структуру економіки проєкту. Дізнайтеся про розширену токеноміку токена SURREAL зараз!
|Час (UTC+8)
|Тип
|Інформація
|10-23 22:32:48
|Оновлення в галузі
Індекс страху криптовалют зростає до 27, ринок переходить від "Екстремального страху" до "Страху"
|10-23 15:34:02
|Оновлення в галузі
Поточні ставки комісії на основних криптовалютах CEX та DEX вказують на більш ведмежий ринок для альткоїнів, тоді як ставки Bitcoin повернулися до нейтрального рівня
|10-23 01:13:05
|Оновлення в галузі
Індекс страху криптовалют падає, ринок знову входить у режим "Екстремального страху"
|10-22 21:14:27
|Оновлення в галузі
Bitcoin впав на 5.12% у жовтні, потенційно відзначаючи третій спадаючий жовтень в історії
|10-22 12:58:37
|Оновлення в галузі
Bitcoin падає нижче $109,000, Ethereum втрачає підтримку на рівні $3,900, загальна капіталізація криптовалютного ринку знижується до $3.751 трильйона
|10-21 22:34:24
|Оновлення в галузі
Bitcoin відновлюється та пробиває позначку $108 000, зростаючи більш ніж на 1% за 20 хвилин
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
Популярні криптовалюти, які наразі привертають значну увагу ринку
Криптовалюти з найвищим обсягом торгівлі
Доступні для торгівлі криптовалюти, які нещодавно пройшли лістинг