Ціна SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Актуальна ціна 1 SURREAL до USD:

--
----
+17,30%1D
Графік ціни SURREAL AI (SURREAL) в реальному часі
Інформація щодо ціни SURREAL AI (SURREAL) (USD)

Діапазон зміни цін за 24 години:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Мін. за 24 год
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Макс. за 24 год

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1,23%

+17,34%

+210,38%

+210,38%

Актуальна ціна SURREAL AI (SURREAL) становить --. За останні 24 години SURREAL торгувався між мінімумом у $ 0 і максимумом у $ 0, що демонструє активну волатильність ринку. Історичний максимум SURREAL становить $ 0, тоді як його історичний мінімум — $ 0.

Що стосується короткострокових результатів, то SURREAL змінився на -1,23% за останню годину, +17,34% за 24 години та на +210,38% за останні 7 днів. Це надає вам швидкий огляд останніх цінових тенденцій та динаміки ринку на MEXC.

Ринкова інформація щодо SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

$ 39,15K
$ 39,15K$ 39,15K

--
----

$ 39,15K
$ 39,15K$ 39,15K

999,95M
999,95M 999,95M

999 947 317,781994
999 947 317,781994 999 947 317,781994

Поточна ринкова капіталізація SURREAL AI — $ 39,15K, з обсягом торгівлі за 24 години у --. Циркуляційна пропозиція SURREAL — 999,95M, зі загальною пропозицією 999947317.781994. А повністю розведена вартість (FDV) становить $ 39,15K.

Історія ціни SURREAL AI (SURREAL) у USD

Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни SURREAL AI до USD становила $ 0.

ПеріодЗміна (USD)Зміна (%)
Сьогодні$ 0+17,34%
30 днів$ 0--
60 днів$ 0--
90 днів$ 0--

Що таке SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

Прогноз ціни SURREAL AI (USD)

Скільки коштуватиме SURREAL AI (SURREAL) у USD завтра, наступного тижня чи наступного місяця? Яка буде ціна ваших активів SURREAL AI (SURREAL) у 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 роках — або навіть через 10 чи 20 років? Використовуйте наш інструмент прогнозування цін, щоб досліджувати як короткострокові, так і довгострокові прогнози щодо SURREAL AI.

Перегляньте прогноз ціни SURREAL AI вже зараз!

SURREAL до місцевих валют

Токеноміка SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Розуміння токеноміки SURREAL AI (SURREAL) може надати більш глибоке розуміння його довгострокової цінності та потенціалу зростання. Від того, як розподіляються токени, до того, як управляється пропозиція, токеноміка розкриває основну структуру економіки проєкту.

Користувачі також запитують: інші запитання про SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Скільки сьогодні коштує SURREAL AI (SURREAL)?
Актуальна ціна SURREAL у USD становить 0 USD та оновлюється в режимі реального часу з урахуванням останніх ринкових даних.
Яка поточна ціна SURREAL до USD?
Поточна ціна SURREAL до USD — $ 0. Перегляньте MEXC Конвертер для точної конвертації токенів.
Яка ринкова капіталізація SURREAL AI?
Ринкова капіталізація SURREAL — $ 39,15K USD. Ринкова капіталізація = поточна ціна × циркуляційна пропозиція. Вона вказує на загальну ринкову вартість токена та його рейтинг.
Яка циркуляційна пропозиція SURREAL?
Циркуляційна пропозиція SURREAL — 999,95M USD.
Якою була історична максимальна ціна (ATH) SURREAL?
SURREAL досяг історичної максимальної ціни у 0 USD.
Якою була історична мінімальна ціна (ATL) SURREAL?
Історична мінімальна ціна SURREAL становила 0 USD.
Який обсяг торгівлі SURREAL?
Актуальний обсяг торгівлі SURREAL за 24 години — -- USD.
Чи підніметься ціна SURREAL цього року?
SURREAL може зрости цього року залежно від ринкових умов та розвитку проєкту. Перегляньте прогноз ціни SURREAL для поглибленого аналізу.
