Інформація Suirtle (SUIRTLE)

$SUIRTLE is a meme-based token native to the Sui blockchain, designed to blend internet culture with on-chain activity. The project aims to drive user engagement through community-driven growth, gamified experiences, and ecosystem integrations with platforms like Cetus. It leverages the speed and scalability of Sui to support seamless DeFi interactions while fostering a fun, accessible entry point into the broader crypto space.