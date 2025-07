Інформація Stick (STICK)

Just a friendly AVAX stick figure memecoin on Avalanche

Launched on Bellum Exchange.

Launched from the frustrations of the current memecoin experience on AVAX.

Simplistic concept where anyone can participate with their own STICK art created in Paint.

Growing a strong community that can all contribute to the growth of the memecoin will set us apart.

Future Arena integration will only help push things forward.

SEND THE STICK!