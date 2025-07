Інформація Solympics (SOLYMPICS)

The Solympics is an innovative project that merges Solana's vibrant meme culture with the competitive spirit of the Olympics. It features hilarious memes, wild challenges, and epic competitions, creating an unparalleled experience. Participants are invited to engage their creativity and humor in a series of playful, degen events that celebrate the unique blend of Solana culture and Olympic excitement.