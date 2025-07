Інформація SolJar (SOLJAR)

Soljar is a non-custodial, spam-free payment platform built on Solana. It allows individuals, freelancers, and businesses to receive stablecoins (USDC, USDT) and SOL directly into on-chain vaults without intermediaries. No KYC. No middlemen. No unnecessary tokens. Users can create vaults or jars, share payment links, and receive funds instantly. Each vault is a smart contract account (PDA) optimized for stablecoin usage, clean, secure, and purpose-built for modern crypto payments.