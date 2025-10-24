Ціна RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)
Актуальна ціна RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) становить --. За останні 24 години $RUGPROOF торгувався між мінімумом у $ 0 і максимумом у $ 0, що демонструє активну волатильність ринку. Історичний максимум $RUGPROOF становить $ 0, тоді як його історичний мінімум — $ 0.
Що стосується короткострокових результатів, то $RUGPROOF змінився на -0,34% за останню годину, -0,87% за 24 години та на +6,58% за останні 7 днів. Це надає вам швидкий огляд останніх цінових тенденцій та динаміки ринку на MEXC.
Поточна ринкова капіталізація RugProof Launchpad — $ 4,35K, з обсягом торгівлі за 24 години у --. Циркуляційна пропозиція $RUGPROOF — 999,56M, зі загальною пропозицією 999558423.8261875. А повністю розведена вартість (FDV) становить $ 4,35K.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни RugProof Launchpad до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни RugProof Launchpad до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни RugProof Launchpad до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни RugProof Launchpad до USD становила $ 0.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ 0
|-0,87%
|30 днів
|$ 0
|+20,24%
|60 днів
|$ 0
|-68,24%
|90 днів
|$ 0
|--
RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. MEXC ─ це провідна криптовалютна біржа, якій довіряють понад 10 мільйонів користувачів по всьому світу. Біржа відома найбільшим вибором токенів, найшвидшим лістингом токенів і найнижчими комісіями за торгівлю на ринку. Приєднуйтесь до MEXC вже зараз, щоб відчути першокласну ліквідність та найконкурентніші комісії на ринку!
Скільки коштуватиме RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) у USD завтра, наступного тижня чи наступного місяця? Яка буде ціна ваших активів RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) у 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 роках — або навіть через 10 чи 20 років? Використовуйте наш інструмент прогнозування цін, щоб досліджувати як короткострокові, так і довгострокові прогнози щодо RugProof Launchpad.
Перегляньте прогноз ціни RugProof Launchpad вже зараз!
Розуміння токеноміки RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) може надати більш глибоке розуміння його довгострокової цінності та потенціалу зростання. Від того, як розподіляються токени, до того, як управляється пропозиція, токеноміка розкриває основну структуру економіки проєкту. Дізнайтеся про розширену токеноміку токена $RUGPROOF зараз!
|Час (UTC+8)
|Тип
|Інформація
|10-23 22:32:48
|Оновлення в галузі
Індекс страху криптовалют зростає до 27, ринок переходить від "Екстремального страху" до "Страху"
|10-23 15:34:02
|Оновлення в галузі
Поточні ставки комісії на основних криптовалютах CEX та DEX вказують на більш ведмежий ринок для альткоїнів, тоді як ставки Bitcoin повернулися до нейтрального рівня
|10-23 01:13:05
|Оновлення в галузі
Індекс страху криптовалют падає, ринок знову входить у режим "Екстремального страху"
|10-22 21:14:27
|Оновлення в галузі
Bitcoin впав на 5.12% у жовтні, потенційно відзначаючи третій спадаючий жовтень в історії
|10-22 12:58:37
|Оновлення в галузі
Bitcoin падає нижче $109,000, Ethereum втрачає підтримку на рівні $3,900, загальна капіталізація криптовалютного ринку знижується до $3.751 трильйона
|10-21 22:34:24
|Оновлення в галузі
Bitcoin відновлюється та пробиває позначку $108 000, зростаючи більш ніж на 1% за 20 хвилин
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
