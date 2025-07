Інформація RainbowToken (RAINBOWTOKEN)

RAINBOW is a hyper-deflationary, ethical DeFi token launched on the Binance Smart Chain which combines 7 features into a single cryptoasset. It was launched on 18th August 2021 and is developed and maintained by a team situated in the UK. The RAINBOW team have released a decentralized token launchpad service that specializes in user friendliness, flexibility and low fees. $RAINBOW will be used to reduce launch fees for developers on this platform.