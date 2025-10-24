Актуальна ціна Quantum Swap сьогодні становить 0 USD. Слідкуйте за оновленнями ціни QSWAP до USD у реальному часі, переглядайте онлайн-графіки, ринкову капіталізацію, обсяг за 24 години і багато іншого. Легко досліджуйте тенденцію ціни QSWAP на MEXC вже зараз.Актуальна ціна Quantum Swap сьогодні становить 0 USD. Слідкуйте за оновленнями ціни QSWAP до USD у реальному часі, переглядайте онлайн-графіки, ринкову капіталізацію, обсяг за 24 години і багато іншого. Легко досліджуйте тенденцію ціни QSWAP на MEXC вже зараз.
Актуальна ціна Quantum Swap (QSWAP) становить --. За останні 24 години QSWAP торгувався між мінімумом у $ 0 і максимумом у $ 0, що демонструє активну волатильність ринку. Історичний максимум QSWAP становить $ 0,00108259, тоді як його історичний мінімум — $ 0.
Що стосується короткострокових результатів, то QSWAP змінився на -- за останню годину, -- за 24 години та на -46,82% за останні 7 днів. Це надає вам швидкий огляд останніх цінових тенденцій та динаміки ринку на MEXC.
Ринкова інформація щодо Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Поточна ринкова капіталізація Quantum Swap — $ 293,13K, з обсягом торгівлі за 24 години у --. Циркуляційна пропозиція QSWAP — 10,00B, зі загальною пропозицією 9999999695.445187. А повністю розведена вартість (FDV) становить $ 293,13K.
Історія ціни Quantum Swap (QSWAP) у USD
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни Quantum Swap до USD становила $ 0. За останні 30 днів зміна ціни Quantum Swap до USD становила $ 0. За останні 60 днів зміна ціни Quantum Swap до USD становила $ 0. За останні 90 днів зміна ціни Quantum Swap до USD становила $ 0.
Період
Зміна (USD)
Зміна (%)
Сьогодні
$ 0
--
30 днів
$ 0
-52,44%
60 днів
$ 0
-57,56%
90 днів
$ 0
--
Що таке Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
Скільки коштуватиме Quantum Swap (QSWAP) у USD завтра, наступного тижня чи наступного місяця? Яка буде ціна ваших активів Quantum Swap (QSWAP) у 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 роках — або навіть через 10 чи 20 років? Використовуйте наш інструмент прогнозування цін, щоб досліджувати як короткострокові, так і довгострокові прогнози щодо Quantum Swap.
Розуміння токеноміки Quantum Swap (QSWAP) може надати більш глибоке розуміння його довгострокової цінності та потенціалу зростання. Від того, як розподіляються токени, до того, як управляється пропозиція, токеноміка розкриває основну структуру економіки проєкту. Дізнайтеся про розширену токеноміку токена QSWAP зараз!
Користувачі також запитують: інші запитання про Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Скільки сьогодні коштує Quantum Swap (QSWAP)?
Актуальна ціна QSWAP у USD становить 0 USD та оновлюється в режимі реального часу з урахуванням останніх ринкових даних.
Яка поточна ціна QSWAP до USD?
Поточна ціна QSWAP до USD — $ 0. Перегляньте MEXC Конвертер для точної конвертації токенів.
Яка ринкова капіталізація Quantum Swap?
Ринкова капіталізація QSWAP — $ 293,13K USD. Ринкова капіталізація = поточна ціна × циркуляційна пропозиція. Вона вказує на загальну ринкову вартість токена та його рейтинг.
Яка циркуляційна пропозиція QSWAP?
Циркуляційна пропозиція QSWAP — 10,00B USD.
Якою була історична максимальна ціна (ATH) QSWAP?
QSWAP досяг історичної максимальної ціни у 0,00108259 USD.
Якою була історична мінімальна ціна (ATL) QSWAP?
Історична мінімальна ціна QSWAP становила 0 USD.
Який обсяг торгівлі QSWAP?
Актуальний обсяг торгівлі QSWAP за 24 години — -- USD.
Чи підніметься ціна QSWAP цього року?
QSWAP може зрости цього року залежно від ринкових умов та розвитку проєкту. Перегляньте прогноз ціни QSWAP для поглибленого аналізу.
Попередження про ризик
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики.
Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
