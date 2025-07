Інформація Ponzichu (PCHU)

Ponzichu ($PCHU) is a memecoin launched on the SUI blockchain, inspired by the cultural icon Pikachu. While humorous and meme-driven in its branding, the token introduces a deflationary mechanic designed to sustain long-term holder value: 2% of every transaction is automatically used to buy back $PCHU on the open market and send it to a burn wallet, reducing supply permanently. Ponzichu brings together the fun of meme culture and the innovation of automatic on-chain tokenomics.