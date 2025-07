Інформація Polylastic (POLX)

The Polylastic (POLX) Aggregator is a purposefully staked, curated basket of assets that tracks and represents the synthetic asset space and the future of money—ranging from EFi (Elastic Finance) to perpetual swaps. The direct-staking of the POLX token is used to signal community support that is designed to identify and exploit opportunities in these burgeoning markets.