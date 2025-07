Інформація PipeIQ (PIPEIQ)

PipeIQ is building crypto rails for AI Agents, with Go-to-Market as the first use case. The PipeIQ platform helps B2B Marketers and Sales professionals to drive revenue pipeline. Marketers and Sales professionals use the platform to target specific personas and create 1:1 interactions with prospects. PipeIQ will identify relevant companies and the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) within these companies and subsequently target them via different channels.