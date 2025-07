Інформація Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT)

Phantom GhostDOG $PHANT is a play on the original Kaspa whitepaper "Phantom GhostDAG," and is a KRC20 inscription based meme token intending to educate the public on the novel technology associated with Kaspa. $PHANT is the digital spirit animal mascot of the Kaspa blockDAG. Phantom GhostDOG is a gateway meme that will bring meme degens to the Kaspa ecosystem. Come for the memes and stay for the education!