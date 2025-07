Інформація OliXRP (OLX)

OLX is a utility token on the XRP Ledger powering a trader-centric ecosystem built around real tools and rewards. It grants access to premium indicators (JMS and MAC), private Discord membership, and special trading features. Alongside OLX, the CFH token allows liquidity providers to earn monthly XRP rewards. Together, OLX and CFH create a sustainable, reward-based environment for serious retail traders using technical tools—not hype.