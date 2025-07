Інформація OFFICIAL BABY TRUMP (BTRUMP)

The Official Baby Trump token, also known as BTRUMP, is a meme coin launched by a community of Trump fans. Built on the Solana blockchain, it offers users the opportunity to trade and invest in a lighthearted, community-driven cryptocurrency. As a Solana-based token, BTRUMP provides fast transactions, low fees, and a unique way for meme coin enthusiasts and Trump supporters to engage in the crypto space.