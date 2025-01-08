Ціна ODEM (ODE)
Поточна ціна ODEM (ODE) сьогодні становить 0 USD з ринковою капіталізацією $ 77.61K USD. Ціна ODE до USD оновлюється в режимі реального часу.
Основні показники ринкової ефективності ODEM:
- обсяг торгівлі за 24 год — $ 3.50 USD
- зміна ціни ODEM протягом дня — -0.00%
- циркуляційна пропозиція – 221.95M USD
Отримуйте оновлення цін ODE до USD у реальному часі на MEXC. Будьте в курсі останніх даних і аналізу ринку, що необхідно для прийняття розумних торговельних рішень на швидкоплинному ринку криптовалют. MEXC — це ваша платформа для отримання точної інформації про ціни ODE.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни ODEM до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни ODEM до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни ODEM до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни ODEM до USD становила $ 0.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 днів
|$ 0
|+48.07%
|60 днів
|$ 0
|+195.19%
|90 днів
|$ 0
|--
Останній аналіз цін ODEM: найвижча і найнижча ціна за 24 год, ATH і щоденна зміна:
+0.10%
-0.00%
-0.24%
Пориньте в статистику ринку: ринкова капіталізація, обсяг за 24 години та пропозиція:
ODEM, or On-Demand Education Marketplace, is a blockchain-based distributed network that allows university students to seamlessly interact with their professors and academic partners. Through the creation of nuanced digital channels, ODEM makes it possible for users to come together to raise the quality of accessible education at a reasonable cost. Additionally, the ODEM platform allows qualified and trusted individuals from across the global education scene to create customized curriculum that can help students gain practical knowledge about the market at large and allow them to gain hands-on experience within various industrial sectors. Not only that, ODEM provides students with more choices for housing, transportation, and other necessities, thereby allowing international as well as local students to take ownership of their educations. ODEM connects students with various educational hubs via a smart contract-based payment platform. As a result, academic scholars can interact directly with one another and participate in the exchange of education and learning, without the involvement of intermediaries. This service allows users to access custom-designed courses and educational programs that can help them find a curriculum that meets their particular needs. Unlike the educational model used by online service providers such as Coursera and Khan Academy, where all teacher-student interaction is maintained virtually, ODEM creates customized in-person educational programs that prepare students for real-world jobs and businesses. According to the official whitepaper, the majority of ODEM’s current offerings are onsite educational experiences. Richard Maaghul is the CEO of this venture. He has been in the startup domain for over two decades and has been involved with a number of emerging/disruptive technologies in the past. In addition to co-founding ODEM.IO, Rich has been involved with Chevron Corporation as an executive. William Bayrd II is the COO of this project. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bill is the founder of three companies, including big-name establishments such as Excelorators Inc. Bill possesses a D.Pharma from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Michael Zargham is the Chief Backend Engineer for ODEM. He holds a Ph.D in Systems Engineering with a specialization in decentralized systems. Also worth mentioning is the fact that Michael possesses more than a decade’s worth of experience in domains such as digital systems and disruptive technology. To invest in this company, we will have to buy its ODEM tokens. They are ERC20 Ethereum-based tokens which can be used on the educational platform to trade for educational services. You will be able to buy the ODEM tokens during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) as the pre-sale was already finished in December 2017. The sale will begin on February 17 and it will last until March 19. We will be able to use ETH to buy the tokens and you can store them in any Ethereum wallet. The tokens will be distributed as soon as the sale is finished.
MEXC ─ це провідна криптовалютна біржа, якій довіряють понад 10 мільйонів користувачів по всьому світу. Біржа відома найбільшим вибором токенів, найшвидшим лістингом токенів і найнижчими комісіями за торгівлю на ринку. Приєднуйтесь до MEXC вже зараз, щоб відчути першокласну ліквідність та найконкурентніші комісії на ринку!
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
|1 ODE до AUD
A$--
|1 ODE до GBP
￡--
|1 ODE до EUR
€--
|1 ODE до USD
$--
|1 ODE до MYR
RM--
|1 ODE до TRY
₺--
|1 ODE до JPY
¥--
|1 ODE до RUB
₽--
|1 ODE до INR
₹--
|1 ODE до IDR
Rp--
|1 ODE до PHP
₱--
|1 ODE до EGP
￡E.--
|1 ODE до BRL
R$--
|1 ODE до CAD
C$--
|1 ODE до BDT
৳--
|1 ODE до NGN
₦--
|1 ODE до UAH
₴--
|1 ODE до VES
Bs--
|1 ODE до PKR
Rs--
|1 ODE до KZT
₸--
|1 ODE до THB
฿--
|1 ODE до TWD
NT$--
|1 ODE до CHF
Fr--
|1 ODE до HKD
HK$--
|1 ODE до MAD
.د.م--