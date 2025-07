Інформація OceansGallerie On SUI (OCEANS)

OceansGallerie is a decentralized Web3 ecosystem on SUI that merges creativity, engagement, and rewards. It allows users to participate in AI-powered meme creation, task distribution, and community voting. Users earn $OCEANS tokens by completing creative tasks, which play a central role in the platform's ecosystem. The project aims to foster innovation and collaboration while empowering users to create value and grow within the decentralized space.