Інформація Module (MODULE)

MODULE introduces a new experimental framework for tokenized intelligence and intelligent liquidity: Composable Multi-Agent System Tokens, powered by a novel token standard and execution primitive called ERC-AI. Each MODULE token represents a fully autonomous, programmable AI agent that is composable with other agents to form powerful onchain swarms. By combining the fungibility of ERC-20 and the identity of ERC-721with the logic of ERC-6551, ERC-AI enables a modular swarm of intelligent agents that an reason, act, and evolve together.