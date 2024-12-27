Ціна Mithril (MITH)
Поточна ціна Mithril (MITH) сьогодні становить 0 USD з ринковою капіталізацією $ 121.46K USD. Ціна MITH до USD оновлюється в режимі реального часу.
Основні показники ринкової ефективності Mithril:
- обсяг торгівлі за 24 год — $ 83.99 USD
- зміна ціни Mithril протягом дня — -1.92%
- циркуляційна пропозиція – 618.75M USD
Отримуйте оновлення цін MITH до USD у реальному часі на MEXC. Будьте в курсі останніх даних і аналізу ринку, що необхідно для прийняття розумних торговельних рішень на швидкоплинному ринку криптовалют. MEXC — це ваша платформа для отримання точної інформації про ціни MITH.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни Mithril до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни Mithril до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни Mithril до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни Mithril до USD становила $ 0.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ 0
|-1.92%
|30 днів
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|60 днів
|$ 0
|+5.84%
|90 днів
|$ 0
|--
Останній аналіз цін Mithril: найвижча і найнижча ціна за 24 год, ATH і щоденна зміна:
+0.00%
-1.92%
+19.12%
Пориньте в статистику ринку: ринкова капіталізація, обсяг за 24 години та пропозиція:
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
