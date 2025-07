Інформація Mini GOUT (MINIGOUT)

MiniGOUT is a member of the DOGE family along with brothers Shiba, Floki, Neiro, GOUT,... that are exploding in the memecoin space. MiniGOUT is a little dog that was born with a strong passion for technology. Considered the cutest and most active dog in memecoin, MiniGOUT promises to be a CTO project that will make memcoin on the BSC platform explode strongly. The MiniGOUT is a community-powered cryptocurrency built for fun and fueled by the iconic doge meme. We empower you to easily buy, trade, and join a passionate pack of doge enthusiasts.