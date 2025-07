Інформація LunaChow (LUCHOW)

LunaChow (LUCHOW) is a decentralized ERC20 token on the Ethereum network. The token was inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It is 100% community-driven. The token was launched with a unique aggressive burn structure. The team burned 99.9% of the total initial supply. No ICO, Private sale and zero team allocation.