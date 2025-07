Інформація LOTUS (LOTUS)

Lotus introduces a sophisticated staking and virtual mining system built on $TitanX and $Volt, designed with extreme Hyper-Deflationary tokenomics through strategic token burns & halving effects as well reward incentives. This innovative approach creates a self-sustaining ecosystem within the TitanX DeFi framework, emphasizing long-term participation and supply control. With its decentralized liquidity pool and advanced token mechanics, Lotus offers a unique experience for DeFi participants focused on sustainability and innovation.