Інформація LoopBurn (LBP)

$LPB is a deflationary ERC-20 token on the Sonic network designed to boost trading volume and incentivize liquidity - all without relying on token taxes. Through a unique burn-and-recycle mechanism, LoopBurn attracts liquidity yield farmers while continuously reducing the total supply of $LPB over time. Through its automated burn and buyback engine, the protocol reduces supply and increases token velocity fueling long term scarcity and value.