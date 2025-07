Інформація Heart Sparkle Mermaid (HSM)

Heart Sparkle Mermaid is a Memetoken created from a Kid's drawing. Seeing his daughter Rowyn's interest in what he was watching, Logan wanted to introduce her to cryptocurrency - a technology he believed would be integral to her future. This father-daughter moment turned into something special when they created Heart Sparkle Mermaid together during their drawing session, deciding to launch it on pump.fun while sharing their creative process live on Twitch.