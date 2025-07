Інформація HadesAI by Virtuals (HADES)

Hades AI by Virtuals is an advanced independent whitehat AI agent designed to secure EVM-based smart contracts, detect vulnerabilities, and assess risks in cryptocurrency markets. It combines cutting-edge AI technology with blockchain expertise to provide actionable insights, safeguard digital ecosystems, and reward its users through automated profit-sharing mechanisms. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and security, Hades AI aims to revolutionize smart contract protection and risk management across multi-chain platforms.