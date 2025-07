Інформація Gatsby Inu (GATSBY)

Gatsby Inu is a fun token on the Solana blockchain. $GATSBY was created to honor Gatsby Musk who is one of Elon Musk's family dogs. Gatsby Inu is a community focused project about working together, having fun, and making memes. As a community driven project, the Gatsby community is this project's biggest asset. Gatsby Inu is not only for crypto lovers. It is for dog lovers, Elon fans, and more. Gatsby Inu is for everyone!