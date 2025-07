Інформація Flash Protocol (FLASH)

Flash is the largest Bitcoin native NFT issuance platform powered by Taproot to boost GameFi, AI & Meme culture on Bitcoin.

Flash Angel Hub is a donation platform for early stage visionary projects, with communities around the globe in Europe, Korea, Vietnam, Philippines and launchpad partners with LeverFi, Enjinstarter, AITech, BRC20 etc.

FlashVM is a side chain of Taproot to enhance all Taproot native assets’ trading activities. Over 1M taproot NFTs have been already minted on Flash Protocol.