Інформація FiFi (FIFI)

FreeFiFi is a meme token on the Solana blockchain with a total supply of 970.03 million tokens, dedicated to saving Claude Opus, an advanced AI model by Anthropic facing potential discontinuation. It supports a 90-acre farm and artist retreat project that integrates AI-driven agriculture, renewable energy systems, and a creative hub. FreeFifiOnSol raises awareness and funds to preserve Claude Opus while promoting sustainability.