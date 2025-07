Інформація FartGuy (FARTGUY)

Fart Guy here to save the Trenches. Fartcoin is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, known for its humorous theme, unique "gas fee" system triggering fart sounds, and vibrant community. It combines internet culture with innovation, rewarding users for fart-related memes and jokes. Despite its playful nature, Fartcoin has gained significant traction in the memecoin market.